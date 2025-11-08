 Spider-Man On Court! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd With Phenomenal Point & Cool Celebration During Hellenic Championship Final; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tennis TV/X

Novak Djokovic once again reminded the world why he is considered one of the most remarkable athletes in tennis history, producing a jaw-dropping moment during the Hellenic Championship final against Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. In the second set of the high-intensity clash, Djokovic executed an outrageous volley while sliding into the splits, leaving both the crowd and his opponent stunned.

The rally began with Musetti firing a deep forehand that forced Djokovic to chase across the net. With lightning reflexes and perfect balance, the Serbian stretched into a full split near the net, flicking a deft volley past Musetti for a winner. What followed was vintage Djokovic, as he held the splits position, he placed his hands behind his head in a playful celebration, soaking in the crowd’s roaring applause.

Fans erupted in disbelief at the combination of athleticism, flexibility, and showmanship on display. The moment instantly went viral across social media, with many calling it “peak Djokovic” and one of the highlights of the tournament.

Djokovic’s spectacular point not only showcased his physical prowess but also his unshakable confidence under pressure. The 24-time Grand Slam champion went on to maintain his composure throughout the match, demonstrating why he remains the benchmark of excellence in modern tennis.

'He Is A Great Example Of Greatness...': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Novak Djokovic As His Biggest Sporting Inspiration; Video

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that tennis icon Novak Djokovic is one of the athletes who inspires him the most. When Morgan asked him which modern athletes he admires, Ronaldo responded with high regard for the Serbian champion.

“He is a great example of greatness in sport,” Ronaldo said, acknowledging Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of excellence and his mental toughness on and off the court.

The Portuguese star, known for his own extraordinary work ethic and longevity, seemed to find a kindred spirit in Djokovic, who has consistently defied limits to become one of the most successful players in tennis history. Both athletes share a deep commitment to discipline, self-belief, and physical and mental conditioning, values that have defined their illustrious careers.

Ronaldo’s admiration for Djokovic further highlights the mutual respect among elite athletes who continue to set benchmarks for dedication and performance at the highest level.

