Shocking! Novak Djokovic Collapses Mid-Match During Clash Against Jaume Munar At Shanghai Masters 2025; Video 

In a dramatic turn of events at the Shanghai Masters 2025, tennis legend Novak Djokovic survived a tense three-set battle against Spain’s Jaume Munar, overcoming a mid-match collapse to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and book his place in the quarterfinals. The match, held on a humid evening in Shanghai, tested Djokovic physically and mentally in a way few matches have this season.

Djokovic began the contest in commanding fashion, dictating rallies with trademark precision and sealing the first set 6-3 with relative ease. His footwork was sharp, and his serve consistent, keeping Munar on the back foot throughout the opener. However, the tide began to shift in the second set as Munar raised his level, engaging Djokovic in longer, more physically demanding rallies that began to take a visible toll.

At 5-7 in the second set, moments after losing a key point that handed Munar the set, Djokovic suddenly collapsed near the baseline, falling to the court in exhaustion. The stadium fell silent as medical staff and tournament officials rushed to his aid. Djokovic appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion or severe fatigue, and for a moment, it seemed uncertain whether he would be able to continue the match.

With assistance, Djokovic was helped back to his feet and received a brief on-court evaluation before signaling his intent to fight on. What followed was a display of resilience that has come to define the 24-time Grand Slam champion's career. In the deciding third set, Djokovic returned with renewed intensity, breaking Munar early and taking full control of the momentum. Despite the scare, his movement improved, and his shot-making regained its crispness as he surged ahead to take the final set 6-2.

The win not only confirmed Djokovic’s place in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters, but also reinforced his reputation as one of the toughest competitors in tennis history. While his on-court collapse raised concerns about his physical condition, his ability to regroup and dominate the third set left fans and commentators in awe of his mental fortitude.

Daniil Medvedev Urges Shanghai Crowd To Make More Noise After Winning Stunning Point Against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina; Video

Daniil Medvedev gave fans at the Shanghai Masters a moment to remember, not just with his straight-sets victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but with his animated interaction with the crowd following a sensational rally.

The Russian showcased his trademark resilience and defensive brilliance during a breathtaking point in the second set. Chasing down every ball with relentless energy, Medvedev turned defense into attack, eventually winning the exchange with a perfectly placed winner. The crowd erupted in appreciation, but for Medvedev, it wasn’t quite enough.

In a rare display of on-court showmanship, the typically composed Russian turned to the stands, raised his arms, and cheekily gestured for even more noise. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, meeting the moment with the energy Medvedev had called for.

The interaction became a highlight of the match, which Medvedev went on to win 6-3, 7-6, sealing his place in the next round. Though the match was tightly contested at times, particularly in the second-set tiebreak, Medvedev’s ability to absorb pressure and dictate tempo proved decisive.

With his Shanghai campaign gaining momentum, Medvedev looks determined to make another deep run, this time, with the crowd fully behind him.