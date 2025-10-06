Daniil Medvedev Urges Shanghai Crowd To Make More Noise After Winning Stunning Point Against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina; Video

Image: TennisTV/X

Daniil Medvedev gave fans at the Shanghai Masters a moment to remember, not just with his straight-sets victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but with his animated interaction with the crowd following a sensational rally.

The Russian showcased his trademark resilience and defensive brilliance during a breathtaking point in the second set. Chasing down every ball with relentless energy, Medvedev turned defense into attack, eventually winning the exchange with a perfectly placed winner. The crowd erupted in appreciation, but for Medvedev, it wasn’t quite enough.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a rare display of on-court showmanship, the typically composed Russian turned to the stands, raised his arms, and cheekily gestured for even more noise. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, meeting the moment with the energy Medvedev had called for.

The interaction became a highlight of the match, which Medvedev went on to win 6-3, 7-6, sealing his place in the next round. Though the match was tightly contested at times, particularly in the second-set tiebreak, Medvedev’s ability to absorb pressure and dictate tempo proved decisive.

With his Shanghai campaign gaining momentum, Medvedev looks determined to make another deep run, this time, with the crowd fully behind him.

Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the next round of the Shanghai Masters with a solid win over Jesper de Jong, but it was a heartwarming moment during the match that stole the spotlight.

During a tense rally, De Jong executed a perfectly disguised dropshot that sent Felix sprinting toward the net. In his attempt to reach the ball, the Canadian star lost his footing and slipped awkwardly onto the court. The fall looked nasty for a brief second, drawing concern from the crowd. But what happened next drew a wave of smiles and applause across the stadium.

A ball kid, positioned near the net, didn’t hesitate. Without waiting for instructions, the young volunteer stepped forward and extended a helping hand to the fallen player. Auger-Aliassime graciously accepted the gesture, rising to his feet with a smile. The wholesome exchange melted hearts, with fans online praising the mutual respect and warmth shown in the moment.

Despite the tumble, Auger-Aliassime showed no signs of being rattled. He regained his composure quickly and went on to dominate key moments in the match, eventually sealing victory in straight sets. His powerful baseline game and improved consistency were on full display, signaling a strong return to form as the season approaches its closing stretch.

While Auger-Aliassime’s tennis did the talking on the scoreboard, it was his fall and the helping hand that followed that reminded everyone of the simple, human beauty that lives within the game.