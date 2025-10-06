Heartbreaking! Jannik Sinner Seen Limping, Forced To Retire After Leg Injury In His 3rd Round Of Shanghai Masters 2025 Match; Video

Jannik Sinner was helped by the physio. | (Credits: X)

Italian Tennis player Jannik Sinner was seen limping and eventually retired from his 2025 Shanghai Masters' third round bout against Netherlands' Tallon Greikspoor on Sunday. Visuals of the same surfaced on social media as Sinner had to be helped by the physio to the seat as he had sustained a leg injury.

The top seed began experiencing issues during the fourth game of the third set before deciding he can't go into the match further when he was trailing by 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 2-3. The 24-year-old had won the opening set on a tiebreak but missed the chance to take the match by the scruff of the neck as his Dutch opponent saved three break points in the second. Greikspoor eventually won the second set. The Italian decided to forfeit the game and was seen hobbling.

Sinner was the overwhelming favourite to clinch the title of the ATP 1,000 event, given Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to his injury in the recently-concluded Japan Open. Greikspoor reacted after the match and claimed, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"[It was] a very unfortunate ending to what I thought was a high-quality match. Not the way you want to win. I wish him a speedy recovery."

"The crowd got me up" - Novak Djokovic on his hard-fought win over Yannik Hanfmann

In other developments from the tournament, Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round after beating a spirited Yannik Hanfmann 4-6 7-5 6-3. The Serbian stated:

"The crowd got me up, and towards the end of the second set I started to get into it more. I have often had to fight in matches that maybe I wasn't the better player - battling through is something I am quite familiar with throughout my career, but I hung in there and showed a lot of guts."

Djokovic will face the unseeded Jaume Munar in the fourth round.