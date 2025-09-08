US Open 2025: Donald Trump's Reaction After Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner In Final Sparks Meme Fest

Image: US Open/X

US President Donald Trump stole the show during Sunday's US Open men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. While he was booed by fans upon being shown on the big screen, he stole the limelight with his reaction to Alcaraz's win over Sinner.

Trump stayed at the stadium entire two-hour, forty-two-minute match. Alcaraz outplayed the defending champion in four sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, the US president looked unimpressed as the entire crowd erupted in cheers for Alcaraz. Fans did not take time to troll Trump on social media

Fans react to Donald Trump's reaction on Alcaraz victory

Trump booed durign US Open final 2025

Trump, has attended multiple sports events as President since returning to the White House in January. He went to the Super Bowl in February, receiving cheers and boos from the crowd, and has also attended Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.

Trump’s appearance marked the first time a president has attended the US Open since Bill Clinton in 2000. The start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes following the arrival of Trump. Anthem. The president was shown briefly on the arena's big screens during the anthem, and offered a smirk that briefly made the boos louder.

Organisers delayed the start of the match by half an hour to give people more time to pass through Secret Service screening checkpoints reminiscent of security at airports. Still, thousands of increasingly frustrated fans remained in line outside waiting to get inside well