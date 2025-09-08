US Open 2025 Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz Recreates 2022 US Open Match Point To Dethrone Jannik Sinner; Video

Image: US Open/x

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a true moment of sporting déjà vu at the 2025 US Open final. Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Spaniard sealed his third US Open crown dramatically by recreating the same match point that had won him the title in 2022. The Spaniard served an ace to close down the match and beat Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.

Alcaraz avenges Wimbledon defeat

Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Wimbledon defeat as he reasserted his superiority over rival Jannik Sinner with a victory in four sets. It was his second career Grand Slam title in the US Open, having earlier won in 2022, and a sixth overall in his career. Following the victory Alcaraz has now become the World No 1 in the ATP Rankings.

The win also meant Alcaraz is the second-youngest man, behind Bjorn Borg, to win six major singles title. He has now won the US Open, Wimbledon and the French Open twice, becoming the first man to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces before turning 23. Remarkably, he is only an Australian Open title away from completing a career Grand Slam.

Jannik SInner's winning streak ended

The loss also meant Sinner's 27-match winning streak on hard court coming to an end. The result also means that Federer remains the last man to successfully defend the US Open singles crown in New York.

The 24-year-old Italian reflected on the trajectory of their rivalry and vowed to shake things up. He said, One thing is when the scoreline [or] matches before are comfortable but you always do the same things, like I did, for example, during this tournament, I didn't make one serve-volley, didn't use a lot of drop shots, and then you arrive to a point where you play against Carlos where you have to go out of the comfort zone.

“So I'm going to aim to maybe even lose some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day, that's my main goal.”