Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Spaniard Earned In Total After Winning The US Open 2025 Title?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz/X

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in history books by winning the US Open 2025 final on Sunday, September 7, against Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz won the title without dropping a set throughout the tournament and became the fourth men’s singles player to do so in the last 25 years, along with Lleyton Hewitt (2005), Rafael Nadal (2010) and Roger Federer (2015). After his latest win, we take a look at Alcaraz's net worth

Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth

According to Spanish media outlet MARCA, at just 22, Alcaraz has already built a net worth of around ₹334 crore (approx. $40 million). A significant portion of this wealth comes from his on-court success he has earned over in career prize money thanks to major titles at the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open.

But it’s off the court where Alcaraz truly separates himself from the rest of the ATP pack. In 2024 alone, Alcaraz earned an estimated ₹267 crore (approx. $32 million) through sponsorships and endorsements. Major global brands including Nike, Rolex, BMW, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein have aligned themselves with the Spanish star, betting on his global appeal and future dominance.

Alcaraz’s victory at the 2025 US Open has only boosted his market value further. Industry insiders suggest his endorsement portfolio is now on track to rival the likes of retired legends such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Alcaraz to celebrate US Open 2025 win by inking two iconic New York monuments

Speaking to ESPN’s panel after winning the match and reflecting on his success, Alcaraz was quizzed on whether or not he would add to his tattoo collection after a record-setting victory.

“Well, I said it is going to be [only for] the first major, but seeing that the first US Open that I won in 2022, I tattooed just the date, I had to do something,” said Alcaraz, explaining that while he has tattooed icons for his wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, he still needs something to represent New York City and the USA."

“Probably I’m going to do two things, because I had a bet at the beginning of the tournament. The Brooklyn Bridge, I think. And obviously the Statue of Liberty,” he said. “I’m gonna do both, and the date. This one is special, so I have to get it twice.”