MS Dhoni's Appearance In 'The Chase' Teaser Alongside R Madhavan Raises Questions About Possible Bollywood Debut

Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

Is MS Dhoni preparing to debut in Bollywood? The question has gained traction on social media after former India skipper's appearance with R Madhavan in an action-packed teaser called 'The Chase' that looks like an upcoming movie.

Actor Madhavan shared the clip on his Instagram handle, in which both appear prepared for a high-stakes mission in the teaser, wearing black uniforms, sunglasses, and guns, just like task force officers. The video was captioned, "One mission. Hold on tight a crazy, explosive chase is about to start. The teaser for The Chase is now available. Vasan Bala is the director. Coming soon."

According to a report by Matrabhoomi, the makers are keeping details under wraps, sources suggest this high-energy pairing is for a slick advertisement rather than a film.

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. The honour was presented to him by the Indian Army in 2011.

What's next for MS Dhoni?

Dhoni isn't playing cricket right now. In May 2025, he played his final IPL match against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni continues to play in the Indian Premier League despite having announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. CSK paid him ₹4 crore to keep him on the team as an uncapped player during the previous season.

The 'Captain Cool', who has led CSK to a record-equalling five IPL titles, called time on his international career as the only skipper to win all three major white-ball ICC trophies. Under Dhoni, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.