'I Felt Like Getting Into Depression': Chris Gayle Speaks Out On Heartbreaking Experience During His Punjab Kings Stint In IPL: Video

In a candid and emotional revelation, West Indian legend Chris Gayle has opened up about his bitter experience with the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), claiming that he was disrespected and felt deeply hurt by how the franchise treated him during his final stint in the tournament.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, the 'Universe Boss' didn't hold back in describing how his IPL journey ended prematurely with Punjab, a team he joined in 2018 after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite delivering match-winning performances and being one of the most iconic and marketable players in the league's history, Gayle said he was made to feel unwanted and ignored.

"My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI,” Gayle said, recalling his time with the franchise. “I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid."

“For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt,” Gayle revealed. “I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run.”

For a player of Gayle’s stature, the treatment came as a shock. He admitted that the situation pushed him toward an emotional breaking point, something rarely associated with his typically carefree and larger-than-life persona.

'KL Rahul even called me saying...'- Chris Gayle

The former West Indies captain further shared that then-captain KL Rahul had personally reached out to him, assuring him that he would play the next game. But by then, Gayle had made up his mind.

“KL Rahul even called me saying, ‘Chris, stay, you'll play the next game’. But I just said, ‘I wish you all the best’, and packed my bag, and walked out.”

Gayle’s statement sheds light on the often overlooked emotional and psychological struggles experienced even by elite athletes, especially when they feel disrespected or devalued. His experience with the Punjab franchise highlights the importance of transparent communication, player management, and respect, particularly for veterans who have shaped the league’s legacy.

The explosive left-hander’s departure from the IPL in 2021 was met with surprise, and now, years later, the emotional weight behind that decision has come into full view. It’s a sobering reminder that behind the sixes and celebrations lie real human emotions and sometimes, silent battles.