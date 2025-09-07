ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Hammers South Africa By 342 Runs To Record Largest Victory Margin In ODI History

Image: England's Barmy Army/X

England delivered a jaw-dropping performance at The Ageas Bowl, defeating South Africa by a colossal 342 runs in the third ODI, the largest margin of victory by runs in the history of One Day Internationals. It was a match that witnessed domination with both bat and ball as England etched their name into the record books.

Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 414/5 in their 50 overs. Joe Root led the charge with his trademark elegance, crafting a well-paced century that kept the scoreboard ticking. Alongside him, young Jacob Bethell stole the spotlight with a blazing ton of his own, sending the South African bowlers on a leather hunt. Their partnership laid the foundation for England's explosive finish, which saw boundaries flowing freely in the death overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

South Africa, in reply, crumbled under pressure in dramatic fashion. Facing a mountain to climb, they folded for just 72 in 20.5 overs. England’s pace ace Jofra Archer was at his fiery best, claiming 4 wickets for just 18 runs in a spell that broke the back of the Proteas’ top order. Spinner Adil Rashid followed up with 3 for 13, bamboozling the middle and lower order with his variations.

The scale of defeat stunned the cricketing world. A 342-run margin is now the largest in ODI history, surpassing the previous records and firmly establishing England's dominance in white-ball cricket.