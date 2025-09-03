 'Fan War? PR Lobby?': Irfan Pathan Baffled At 5-Year-Old Video Going Viral About MS Dhoni Seemingly Not Selecting Him Over Refusing To Set Up Hookah
'Fan War? PR Lobby?': Irfan Pathan Baffled At 5-Year-Old Video Going Viral About MS Dhoni Seemingly Not Selecting Him Over Refusing To Set Up Hookah

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has broken his silence after a five-year-old video surfaced on social media as his remarks on ex-captain MS Dhoni went viral. Pathan took to his official X account and questioned the reason for it spreading like wildfire, writing, "Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?"

Irfan Pathan and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has broken his silence after a five-year-old video surfaced on social media as his remarks on ex-captain MS Dhoni went viral. Pathan took to his official X account and questioned the reason for it spreading like wildfire, writing, "Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?"

Pathan, a veteran of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is, seemingly accused Dhoni of favouritism in a very old interview with Sports Tak which has surfaced now. The 40-year-old had initially disclosed that Dhoni was not happy with his bowling performances and that the keeper-batter had based his favouritism on whether or not any team member was setting up hookah in someone's room.

Pathan wrote the below on X:

"Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?"

"He did not like me, maybe" - Manoj Tiwary on MS Dhoni

During a recent interview with Crictracker, former Indian batter Manoj Tiwary, who played 15 international matches for India, also accused Dhoni of favouritism. Although Tiwary praised Dhoni's leadership qualities, the 39-year-old felt Dhoni didn't like him.

"Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe."

Irfan Pathan last played for India in 2012

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old last played for the Men in Blue during the 2012 T20 World Cup hosted by Sri Lanka. He took 301 international wickets.

As far as IPL goes, the southpaw had featured for Punjab Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Rising Pune Supergiants and SunRisers Hyderabad. He currently works as a commentator.

