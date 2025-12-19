 Former NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle, Wife & Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash
Greg Biffle, ex-NASCAR champ, his wife, and kids died in a jet crash near Statesville, NC. The Cessna C550, owned by Biffle, was en route to the Bahamas. All seven aboard perished. The NTSB leads the probe, with FAA support. Biffle was renowned for disaster relief work.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
Greg Biffle, a former NASCAR champion, his wife Cristina, and their two children were among seven people killed Thursday when a small jet crashed shortly after takeoff at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, officials confirmed. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., first shared news of the tragedy in a social media post, describing the family as close friends devoted to helping others.

In his tribute, Hudson wrote that he was “devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children,” praising Biffle not only as a NASCAR champion but as an extraordinary person known for service and compassion. Hudson highlighted the family’s humanitarian work, noting that they flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. He recalled a recent conversation with Cristina, who had reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica.

The family was traveling aboard a Cessna C550, tail number N257BW, en route to the Bahamas with a planned stop in Sarasota, Florida, when the aircraft went down around 10:20 am ET, according to a Fox News report. Federal aviation records show the jet was owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC, a company owned by Biffle. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash occurred shortly after departure, and the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell initially confirmed there were fatalities without identifying the victims. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that all seven people on board were killed. NASCAR later identified the victims as Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their children, Emma and Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack.

NASCAR Issues Statement After Biffle's Death

NASCAR released a statement mourning the loss, calling Biffle a beloved member of the racing community whose passion, integrity and commitment left a lasting impact on the sport. The organisation highlighted his accomplishments, including championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as well as multiple victories in the Cup Series. NASCAR also emphasised Biffle’s tireless disaster-relief work, crediting him with saving lives through his efforts after Hurricane Helene.

Witnesses described terrifying moments as the jet flew low over nearby areas before crashing. Golfers at the Lakewood Golf Club said they dropped to the ground as debris scattered across the course. Video from the scene showed first responders rushing toward flames and wreckage on the runway.

Victims' Families Issue Joint Statement

In a joint statement, the families of the victims said they were heartbroken and asked for privacy as they grieve. “Each of them meant everything to us,” the statement read, “and their absence leaves an immeasurable void,” it added.

Biffle, 55, was widely praised in recent years for using his personal aircraft to deliver supplies and communications equipment to disaster-stricken communities. Over a racing career that spanned decades, he recorded 19 Cup Series wins, 20 Xfinity Series victories, and a Truck Series championship, cementing his legacy both on and off the track.

