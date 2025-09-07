 Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video

Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video

England's ace batter Joe Root gifted his gloves to a young fan, leaving him in awe during the third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. The right-handed batter gave his gloves to a fan as he was walking back to the changing room following his glorious hundred in Southampton.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Joe Root (L). | (Image Credits: X)

England's ace batter Joe Root gifted his gloves to a young fan, leaving him in awe during the third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. The right-handed batter gave his gloves to a fan as he was walking back to the changing room following his glorious hundred in Southampton.

Root, who had a fantastic time in the Test series against India, has translated his good form. The Yorkshire batter made scores of 14 and 61 in the first two games, followed by making 100 off 96 deliveries, laced with six boundaries in the dead-rubber game. It was also the 19th ODI hundred for the former England Test captain.

Watch the young fan's reaction:

FPJ Shorts
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Update: Immersion Set After 10:30 PM Amid High Tide Delays
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Update: Immersion Set After 10:30 PM Amid High Tide Delays
Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video
Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
'Nation Being Undermined Cannot Be Tolerated,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli On Social Media Ban
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde
Kate Middleton Returns To Brunette Look After Massive Backlash For Going Blonde
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs...

Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs...

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open...

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open...

Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly...

Close Call! Marco Bezzecchi & Fabio Di Giannantonio Escape Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly...

Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix...

Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix...

Loved Naomi Osaka's Custom Labubus At US Open 2025? Meet The Designer Behind Her Rhinestone-Studded...

Loved Naomi Osaka's Custom Labubus At US Open 2025? Meet The Designer Behind Her Rhinestone-Studded...