Lovely Gesture! Joe Root Makes Young Fan's Day, Gifts Him His Gloves After Scoring Ton In 3rd ODI vs South Africa; Video

England's ace batter Joe Root gifted his gloves to a young fan, leaving him in awe during the third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday. The right-handed batter gave his gloves to a fan as he was walking back to the changing room following his glorious hundred in Southampton.
Root, who had a fantastic time in the Test series against India, has translated his good form. The Yorkshire batter made scores of 14 and 61 in the first two games, followed by making 100 off 96 deliveries, laced with six boundaries in the dead-rubber game. It was also the 19th ODI hundred for the former England Test captain.
Watch the young fan's reaction:
