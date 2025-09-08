 Adorable! Carlos Alcaraz Fist Bumps Ball Kids In Heartwarming Moment After Winning US Open 2025; Video
Adorable! Carlos Alcaraz Fist Bumps Ball Kids In Heartwarming Moment After Winning US Open 2025; Video

Adorable! Carlos Alcaraz Fist Bumps Ball Kids In Heartwarming Moment After Winning US Open 2025; Video

In the end, Carlos Alcaraz left Arthur Ashe Stadium not just as a two-time US Open winner, but as a role model of sportsmanship, offering a fist bump, and a message, to the next generation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Image: US Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz capped off his US Open 2025 triumph not only with dazzling tennis, but with a moment of pure class that won hearts far beyond the court. After defeating Jannik Sinner in an electrifying final to lift his second US Open title, the 22-year-old Spaniard was seen fist bumping the ball kids during the trophy presentation, offering a touching reminder of the humility and respect that have become hallmarks of his young career.

As Alcaraz stood on the grand stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium, trophy in hand and crowd roaring, he took a brief pause amid the celebrations. Walking past the line of ball kids who had stood dutifully courtside throughout the match, Alcaraz extended his fist to each of them, one by one. Each returned the gesture with wide smiles, clearly thrilled to be acknowledged by the newly crowned champion.

The moment, captured on cameras and widely shared across social media, was praised by fans and commentators alike. In a sport where emotions often run high and the spotlight is firmly on the winners, Alcaraz's small yet meaningful act stood out as a gesture of gratitude toward those who quietly help make the event run smoothly.

The match itself was a showcase of grit, flair, and high-level shot-making, as Alcaraz battled past Sinner in four gripping sets. It was a highly anticipated showdown between two of the sport’s brightest stars, and it lived up to the hype. But even after all the adrenaline and spotlight of victory, Alcaraz’s grounded nature shone through.

In the end, Carlos Alcaraz left Arthur Ashe Stadium not just as a two-time US Open winner, but as a role model of sportsmanship, offering a fist bump, and a message, to the next generation.

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open 2025; Video

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his own on-court exploits, was caught on camera visibly stunned and ecstatic while watching the 2025 Men’s Doubles final. The match, featuring Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos against Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, delivered a thrilling point that had the tennis star leaping in delight, all while he was in the gym.

Alcaraz, known for his intensity and passion on court, was seen momentarily distracted from his workout as he watched the match unfold on a nearby television.

Fans quickly shared clips of Alcaraz’s reaction on social media, highlighting not just his love for singles tennis but his appreciation for high-level doubles play. His energetic response, jumping up, clapping, and laughing in amazement, became a viral moment, showing that even top-ranked players can be genuinely awed by the sport’s finest displays.

Even while away from the court, Alcaraz’s passion for tennis was unmistakable, proving that remarkable points can excite everyone, from casual fans to world-class champions.

