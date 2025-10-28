'He Is Replying On Phone...': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Encouraging Update On Shreyas Iyer's Health; Video

Image: BCCI/X

As Team India continues its tour of Australia with the five-match T20I series, Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a massive update on the current status of Shreyas Iyer's health. The middle-order batter suffered injury to his ribs after taking a catch during the final ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25th. Scans later revealed a laceration injury to the spleen

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 1st T20I match at Manuka Oval on Wednesday, October 28 Surya said, "He's recovering well. He's replying to us on the phone that means he is doing absolutely fine. It is unfortunate what happened but the doctors are taking care of him. He'll be monitored for the next few days but nothing to be worried about."

BCCI's medical team credited for saving Shreyas Iyer's life

According to a report in Dainik Jagran on Sunday, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the ICC Medical Committee, BCCI Medical Panel, and the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Centre for Sports Medicine was sent Iyer’s medical reports from Sydney. After reviewing them, he wrote a four-point email to the BCCI, with the final point clearly stating that it was the BCCI medical staff who saved Iyer’s life.

On Monday, a PTI report said that, Iyer had collapsed after returning from the field, with his vital signs dropping alarmingly. The BCCI medical team acted swiftly to stabilise him as his condition deteriorated. As per Cricbuzz report, the cricketer's health remains delicate but stable and has also been moved out of the ICU.

What's next for Shreyas Iyer

The five-match T20I series gets underway on October 29 and will conclude on November 8th with Shreyas not being part of the T20I squad. India next play an ODI series against South Africa, which begins on November 30 in Ranchi howeve rit unlikely that Iyer will return to the side as he will continue his recovery from the series injury.