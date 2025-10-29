Bal Yoge Mandal & Parle Sports Club Crowned Champions At 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha

The 43rd Kishor/Kishori Mumbai Upnagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha, held from 25th to 27th October 2025 at Malad, Mumbai, showcased an exciting series of kabaddi clashes filled with determination, energy, and teamwork.

The prestigious tournament brought together talented boys and girls’ teams from across Mumbai’s suburban regions, highlighting the rising stars of the sport.

In the Girls Semi Final, Bal Yoge outperformed Sangarsha with a confident 39–23 victory to book their spot in the final. Meanwhile, in the Boys Semi Final, Ratandeep displayed solid form to overpower Sparsh with a dominant 45–21 win.

The Girls Final saw a thrilling contest between Bal Yogi and Parle Sports Club, where Parle Sports Club clinched the title with a close 39–35 win after a nail-biting finish. In the Boys Final, Bal Yoge Mandal emerged as the clear champion, defeating Ratandeep Mandal in a commanding 43–13 performance, sealing their dominance in the tournament.

The Malad leg of the competition concluded on a high note, with the players’ passion and sportsmanship leaving a lasting mark. The Upnagar Kabaddi Spardha continues to serve as a vital platform for young kabaddi talent, nurturing the spirit of the game at the grassroots level.