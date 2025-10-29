Real Madrid Wins Super League Legal Battle Against UEFA; Eyes Multimillion-Euro In Compensation - Check Full Timeline

Real Madrid Wins Super League Legal Battle Against UEFA | FPJ

Madrid, October 29: In a development that could reshape the future of European football, Real Madrid C.F. has secured a significant legal victory in its long-standing battle with UEFA over the controversial European Super League. Real Madrid made the official announcement about the development on Wednesday on its official social media account.

The Audiencia Provincial, Spain’s regional court, has dismissed appeals filed by UEFA, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, confirming that UEFA violated European Union competition law by abusing its dominant position in the football market.

The ruling aligns with a December 2023 judgment by the European Court of Justice (CJEU), which had already declared that UEFA’s control over European football breached EU antitrust principles.

For fans, this marks a potentially historic shift. The verdict not only reinforces Real Madrid’s argument that European football needs a more open and competitive structure but also paves the way for the club to seek major financial compensation for damages caused by UEFA’s earlier threats and sanctions.

In its official statement, Real Madrid revealed that extensive talks with UEFA officials throughout 2025 failed to produce agreement on key reforms. These included more transparent governance, financial sustainability, player health protection and, perhaps most notably for fans, free and globally accessible match streaming, similar to what FIFA offers for the Club World Cup.

“No agreement has been reached regarding more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience,” the statement read.

Real Madrid, one of the original architects of the European Super League, has reaffirmed that it will continue working “for the good of global football and fans,” while seeking compensation from UEFA for the “substantial damages” it has suffered.

As Real Madrid takes this victory as validation of its long-held vision, football’s power dynamics in Europe might be entering their most dramatic transformation in decades.

Timeline of Real Madrid’s Legal Battle With UEFA Over the Super League

April 2021 – The Super League Bombshell: Real Madrid, along with 11 other top European clubs, announced the launch of the European Super League (ESL), a breakaway competition meant to rival the UEFA Champions League. The move sparked global backlash from fans, football associations, and UEFA itself, forcing most clubs to withdraw within days. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus stood firm, insisting the project aimed to reform European football’s structure and finances.

2021–2022 – Legal Firestorm Begins: After UEFA threatened sanctions and bans, the founding clubs filed a case in Spanish courts, arguing that UEFA’s monopoly violated EU competition law. The matter was escalated to the European Court of Justice (CJEU) for interpretation under European law.

December 2023 – A Landmark Ruling in Europe: The CJEU ruled that UEFA and FIFA had abused their dominant position by blocking new competitions like the Super League. The court said football’s governing bodies could not prevent alternative tournaments without breaching European Union competition law. The decision was widely seen as a partial victory for Real Madrid’s legal argument.

Throughout 2025 – Failed Talks with UEFA: During 2025, Real Madrid reportedly held several rounds of discussions with UEFA officials, hoping to agree on football reforms — including financial transparency, fairer governance, protection of player welfare, and better fan access through free global streaming options. However, these talks ended without any agreement.

October 29, 2025 – Real Madrid’s Legal Triumph

What Happens Next

The ruling gives Real Madrid the green light to pursue a multimillion-euro claim against UEFA. It also reignites debate over the future of European football governance and whether a reimagined version of the Super League could return under a fairer and more competitive system.