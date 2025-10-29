Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology For Outburst After Substitution During El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona - VIDEO

Vinicius Junior Issues Public Apology | X

Madrid, October 29: Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior (Vini Jr) has issued a heartfelt public apology following his emotional outburst during the recent El Clasico clash against Barcelona. The Brazilian forward reacted angrily after being substituted, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

Vini's Social Media Post

Taking to social media, Vini Jr wrote, “Today I want to apologize to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further said, "Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents."

He also said, "I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details About Controversy

The incident occurred during the final stages of the game, when the team manager Xabi Alonso decided to replace Vini Jr. Vinicius got upset after seeing his name being flashed on the substitution board, after which he engaged into a heated argument with the coaching staff. He then went straight down the tunnel in anger instead of sitting on the bench after being replaced.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Game Result

Real Madrid defeated their arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 in the El-Clasico clash during the La Liga 2025 game on Sunday (October 26) at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid came out victorious in the match surrounded by controversy.

Fans Praising Maturity

The 24-year-old’s apology has been widely shared across social media, with fans praising his maturity and commitment to the club. Sources close to Real Madrid confirmed that Vini Jr personally apologised to his teammates and coaching staff during training earlier in the day.

Fiery Competitor

Vini Jr’s fiery competitiveness has long been seen as one of his trademarks, but his message reflected a clear sense of responsibility and respect toward the Madridista community. His words underline his deep affection for Real Madrid, where he has been a key figure since joining from Flamengo in 2018.