Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video

Image: CRonaldoNews/X

Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a tense El Clasico clash was not without drama, as star winger Vinicius Junior made headlines for his visibly frustrated reaction after being substituted. Despite the win, all eyes turned to the Brazilian forward, who stormed straight down the tunnel following his substitution late in the second half.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when manager Xabi Alonso decided to replace Vinicius. As his number flashed on the substitution board, Vinicius looked visibly upset, briefly exchanging words with the coaching staff before heading straight down the tunnel instead of taking his place on the bench.

Real Madrid, however, managed to seal the win with a 2-1 scoreline, maintaining their strong form in the league and continuing their dominance over their arch-rivals this season.

As for Vinicius, the moment is likely to be seen as an expression of his fiery commitment, something that has often driven both his brilliance and his emotional outbursts on the pitch.