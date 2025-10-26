 Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video

Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video

As for Vinicius, the moment is likely to be seen as an expression of his fiery commitment, something that has often driven both his brilliance and his emotional outbursts on the pitch.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: CRonaldoNews/X

Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in a tense El Clasico clash was not without drama, as star winger Vinicius Junior made headlines for his visibly frustrated reaction after being substituted. Despite the win, all eyes turned to the Brazilian forward, who stormed straight down the tunnel following his substitution late in the second half.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when manager Xabi Alonso decided to replace Vinicius. As his number flashed on the substitution board, Vinicius looked visibly upset, briefly exchanging words with the coaching staff before heading straight down the tunnel instead of taking his place on the bench.

Real Madrid, however, managed to seal the win with a 2-1 scoreline, maintaining their strong form in the league and continuing their dominance over their arch-rivals this season.

As for Vinicius, the moment is likely to be seen as an expression of his fiery commitment, something that has often driven both his brilliance and his emotional outbursts on the pitch.

FPJ Shorts
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Match; Video
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Massive Fire Erupts At Bata Showroom Near Police Commissioner's Office In Crawford Market; Visuals Surface
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes
47th ASEAN Summit: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Conveys PM Modi’s Wishes

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League

Telugu Titans Beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-32 To Reach Eliminator 3 In Pro Kabaddi League

Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League

Dominant Patna Pirates Crush Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 To Reach Eliminator 2 In Pro Kabaddi League

Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona...

Dramatic Scenes! Vinicius Junior Walks Off Fuming After Substitution During Real Madrid Vs Barcelona...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India & Bangladesh Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Navi...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India & Bangladesh Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Navi...

Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World...

Injury Scare! Pratika Rawal Twists Her Leg While Fielding During IND W Vs BAN W ICC Women's World...