IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?

As India prepare to take on Australia in the high-stakes ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30 at 3 PM IST, a big question looms over the team’s selection, will Shafali Verma make it into the playing XI as the replacement for injured opener Pratika Rawal?

Rawal, who has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, was ruled out after sustaining an injury in India’s last league match against Bangladesh. Her absence is a major blow to the Indian top order, which has relied heavily on her explosive starts alongside Smriti Mandhana.

Shafali Verma, known for her fearless batting and aggressive stroke play, has been named as Rawal’s replacement in the squad. However, whether she will walk straight into the playing XI remains to be seen. The team management may weigh her experience and attacking instincts as key assets against Australia’s strong bowling attack.

With the semifinal expected to be a high-pressure encounter, India could look to maintain their aggressive opening approach by pairing Shafali with Mandhana. Fans are eager to see the young batter back in action, recalling her past heroics in crucial matches.

The final call, however, will rest with the team management, who may decide based on pitch conditions and balance in the lineup. As anticipation builds ahead of the semifinal, all eyes will be on the toss and team sheet, to see if Shafali Verma gets the opportunity to step up on one of the biggest stages in women’s cricket.

Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports

In a major setback for the Indian women’s cricket team, star player Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup following an injury sustained during the last league match against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred when Rawal attempted to stop a ball heading toward the ropes. In her effort, her leg got stuck awkwardly in the turf and twisted at an unnatural angle, leaving her visibly in discomfort. Play was halted immediately as teammates and medical staff rushed to check on her.

Rawal had been in superb form throughout the competition, contributing crucial runs in the top order. Her consistency and calm presence on the field made her one of India’s most reliable performers.

With the knockout stages approaching, India will need to quickly adjust their strategy and find balance in the lineup as they look to continue their strong run in the tournament without one of their key players.