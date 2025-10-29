 IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During The Thrilling Clash In Navi Mumbai? Check Weather Updates
For now, the forecast offers cautious optimism, a thrilling India vs Australia semifinal appears set to go ahead, with only a slight chance of nature intervening in this blockbuster battle.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

As India and Australia gear up for a high-voltage semifinal clash in the ICC Women’s World Cup, all eyes are not only on the players but also on the skies above the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The much-anticipated encounter, scheduled to begin at 3 PM, promises top-quality cricket, but there remains a lingering question: will rain play spoilsport?

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of light rain during the match, with a 25 percent chance of precipitation. While the forecast largely predicts clear and pleasant conditions, the occasional cloud cover and brief drizzle cannot be completely ruled out. The humidity levels are expected to be high, which may also aid some swing for the bowlers early in the innings.

Fans are hopeful that the weather will hold up, allowing a full game of cricket between two of the tournament’s strongest sides. Groundsmen at the DY Patil Stadium are fully prepared with covers and drainage equipment to ensure minimal delays in case of passing showers.

Both India and Australia have displayed exceptional form throughout the competition, and the stakes couldn’t be higher with a spot in the final on the line. As supporters flock to the stadium and millions tune in from around the world, everyone will be praying that rain stays away and the contest unfolds without interruptions.

When and where to watch India vs Australia semifinal?

The match between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai will kickstart at 3:00 pm IST.

The live telecast of the same will take place on Star Sports. Fans can catch the live streaming on Jio Hotstar.

