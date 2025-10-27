Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports

Image: JioHotstar/X

In a major setback for the Indian women’s cricket team, star player Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup following an injury sustained during the last league match against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred when Rawal attempted to stop a ball heading toward the ropes. In her effort, her leg got stuck awkwardly in the turf and twisted at an unnatural angle, leaving her visibly in discomfort. Play was halted immediately as teammates and medical staff rushed to check on her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rawal had been in superb form throughout the competition, contributing crucial runs in the top order. Her consistency and calm presence on the field made her one of India’s most reliable performers.

With the knockout stages approaching, India will need to quickly adjust their strategy and find balance in the lineup as they look to continue their strong run in the tournament without one of their key players.

Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC Women's World Cup Match In Navi Mumbai

UNICEF India ambassador and acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana made a special appearance at the India-Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lending his voice to UNICEF’s ongoing #PromiseToChildren campaign. His presence added a meaningful touch to the high-energy encounter, blending the spirit of sport with a message of social responsibility.

Ayushmann, known for using his platform to champion child rights and equality, interacted with the Indian team players on the sidelines. The actor’s involvement aimed to inspire audiences to pledge their support for the cause and take small yet impactful steps to ensure the well-being of children across India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His visit during the Women’s World Cup match served as a reminder that cricket is not only about competition but also about community, compassion, and creating a better future for children, values that resonate deeply with UNICEF’s mission and Ayushmann’s advocacy.