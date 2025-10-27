 Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMassive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports

Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To Injury: Reports

With the knockout stages approaching, India will need to quickly adjust their strategy and find balance in the lineup as they look to continue their strong run in the tournament without one of their key players.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

In a major setback for the Indian women’s cricket team, star player Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup following an injury sustained during the last league match against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred when Rawal attempted to stop a ball heading toward the ropes. In her effort, her leg got stuck awkwardly in the turf and twisted at an unnatural angle, leaving her visibly in discomfort. Play was halted immediately as teammates and medical staff rushed to check on her.

Read Also
IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Avoid Handshakes With Pakistani...
article-image
Read Also
Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC...
article-image

Rawal had been in superb form throughout the competition, contributing crucial runs in the top order. Her consistency and calm presence on the field made her one of India’s most reliable performers.

With the knockout stages approaching, India will need to quickly adjust their strategy and find balance in the lineup as they look to continue their strong run in the tournament without one of their key players.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution
Adani Energy Solutions Reports 16 Pc Revenue Growth In H1 FY26; Adjusted PAT Jumps 42 Per Cent Amid Strong Project Execution
'BJP Office Is No Less Than A Temple': Union Home Minister Amit Shah At The Foundation Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO
'BJP Office Is No Less Than A Temple': Union Home Minister Amit Shah At The Foundation Ceremony In Mumbai | VIDEO
Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel Messi's India Visit
Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel Messi's India Visit
Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Till Oct 30 As Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City, AQI Turns ‘Good’
Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Till Oct 30 As Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City, AQI Turns ‘Good’

Wholesome Moment! Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Meets Team India Players Ahead Of IND W VS BAN W ICC Women's World Cup Match In Navi Mumbai

UNICEF India ambassador and acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana made a special appearance at the India-Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 group match held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lending his voice to UNICEF’s ongoing #PromiseToChildren campaign. His presence added a meaningful touch to the high-energy encounter, blending the spirit of sport with a message of social responsibility.

Ayushmann, known for using his platform to champion child rights and equality, interacted with the Indian team players on the sidelines. The actor’s involvement aimed to inspire audiences to pledge their support for the cause and take small yet impactful steps to ensure the well-being of children across India.

His visit during the Women’s World Cup match served as a reminder that cricket is not only about competition but also about community, compassion, and creating a better future for children, values that resonate deeply with UNICEF’s mission and Ayushmann’s advocacy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel...

Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel...

Nostalgic! Fans Relive Irfan Pathan's Magical Hat-Trick Moment Against Pakistan In 2006 On The...

Nostalgic! Fans Relive Irfan Pathan's Magical Hat-Trick Moment Against Pakistan In 2006 On The...

Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To...

Massive Blow! Star Indian Player Pratika Rawal Ruled Out Of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Due To...

'Police Escort To...': Australian All-Rounder Ashleigh Gardner's Wife Monica Takes Jibe At Security...

'Police Escort To...': Australian All-Rounder Ashleigh Gardner's Wife Monica Takes Jibe At Security...

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra

Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Storms Back To Form With Record-Breaking Double Hundred For Maharashtra