 Tensions Flare As Kerala Sports Minister Lashes Out At Reporters Over Question Regarding Lionel Messi's India Visit
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Tensions flared in Kerala on Monday when Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman lost his temper while being questioned by reporters about Lionel Messi’s postponed visit to the state.

The controversy stems from the now-postponed friendly match that was initially announced for November 17 in Kochi, where Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, was set to play. The match, jointly promoted by the Kerala Sports Department and sponsors, was eagerly anticipated by fans. However, the event’s sponsor, Anto Augustine, later confirmed that the game had been postponed due to delays in FIFA’s approval, stating it would be rescheduled during FIFA’s next international window.

Minister Abdurahiman maintained that the delay occurred because of FIFA’s pending clearance and accused certain individuals from Kerala of writing to FIFA, allegedly causing the hold-up. The minister’s outburst came as criticism mounted over the preparations for the match, particularly the renovation of Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) International Stadium.

More to follow...

