Mumbaicha Raja Is Back! Rohit Sharma Gets Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport Post IND-AUS ODI Series; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Team India's star batter Rohit Sharma received a rousing welcome as he arrived at Mumbai airport following the conclusion of the India-Australia ODI series. Fans gathered in large numbers, chanting his name and trying to catch a glimpse of the star batter, who played a vital knock in the final match to secure India a consoling win.

Although Australia clinched the three-match series 2-1, India finished on a high note with a dominant nine-wicket victory in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Chasing a target of 237, Rohit led from the front with a majestic century, guiding India to a comfortable win and helping the team avoid a series whitewash.

The scenes at the airport reflected the fans’ admiration and gratitude for Rohit’s stellar performance. Despite tight security, many supporters managed to shower him with cheers, posters, and chants of “Rohit! Rohit!” as he made his way out. The 38-year-old smiled and waved at the crowd, acknowledging their overwhelming love and support.

Rohit’s innings in the final ODI not only showcased his class and composure but also reaffirmed his stature as one of the most dependable leaders in world cricket. His century against a strong Australian attack reminded fans of his ability to deliver when the team needs him most, a performance that turned disappointment into pride for Indian cricket followers.

Scenes To Remember! Rohit Sharma Walks Off To Deafening Cheers From Fans After Team India Gets A Dominant Win Over Australia In Sydney; Video

Indian star batter Rohit Sharma walked off the Sydney Cricket Ground to a roaring ovation after leading India to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI on Saturday, October 25. As he made his way out of the pavilion, Rohit waved to the fans, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the series. His gestures of appreciation and smiles reflected the team’s relief and joy after bouncing back strongly to avoid a series whitewash.

Chasing a modest target of 237, India showcased complete dominance with Rohit Sharma setting the tone through a magnificent century that blended elegance with authority. His innings not only steadied India’s chase but also reminded the world of his unmatched ability to deliver under pressure.

Virat Kohli, who had faced criticism following two rare ducks earlier in the series, played a composed and classy knock, silencing his detractors with characteristic grace. The partnership between Rohit and Kohli anchored India’s innings and ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line comfortably.

As the match concluded, fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground erupted in cheers for the Indian star, who acknowledged their love by waving to every corner of the stands. It was a moment that captured not just a victory, but also the deep bond between Rohit Sharma, his team, and the passionate supporters who continue to stand by them through every high and low.