Who Is Sonika Yadav? Know About The 7-Month-Pregnant Delhi Cop Breaking Powerlifting Records & Stereotypes

Image: sonika_lifts/Instagram

Sonika Yadav is a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable who has recently become a symbol of strength and inspiration across the country. Currently posted at the Community Policing Cell, Sonika is a 2014 batch officer and has previously served as a beat officer in areas like Majnu ka Tila, where she earned praise for her dedication to public service and her efforts in tackling local drug issues. Her exceptional commitment was recognised in 2022 when she was honoured by the Delhi Police Commissioner and later felicitated by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Women’s Day.

From Gym to Powerlifting Champion

Before finding her calling in powerlifting, Sonika’s fitness journey began through kabaddi, a sport she represented on behalf of Delhi Police. Seeking to maintain her fitness, she later turned to gym training and gradually discovered her natural strength and passion for lifting. What began as a routine fitness practice soon evolved into a competitive pursuit, and by 2023, she had already bagged a gold medal in the Delhi State Powerlifting Championship.

Breaking Boundaries During Pregnancy

In an extraordinary display of grit and determination, Sonika recently made headlines when she competed while seven months pregnant at the All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2025–26 in Andhra Pradesh. Defying conventional perceptions about pregnancy, she lifted an impressive 145 kilograms in deadlift, along with 125 kilograms in squat and 80 kilograms in bench press. Her feat was widely lauded across social media, not only for the physical challenge but also for the powerful message it sent.

Speaking about her achievement to The Indian Express, Sonika said she wanted to challenge the notion that pregnancy should limit women’s capabilities. “I don’t want pregnancy to be taken as a setback or something that stops women from doing something. It is normal and I wanted to set an example,” she remarked, explaining that she continued to train carefully under medical supervision. She even connected with international athlete Lucie Martins through social media to learn about safe techniques for training during pregnancy.

Police Service and Personal Life

Sonika, who is married to Ankur Bana and is already a mother of one, managed to balance her police duties, family life, and training regime with remarkable discipline. Her journey stands as an inspiration to women across professions, showing that motherhood and ambition can coexist.

Beyond her medals and achievements, Sonika Yadav’s story is about resilience and redefining boundaries. By choosing to step onto the competition platform while pregnant, she not only showcased her physical strength but also broke societal barriers, proving that determination and belief can overcome any perceived limitation. Her story continues to inspire women to pursue their passions unapologetically, both in uniform and beyond.