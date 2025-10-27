 MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum: First Week Sold Out… Thank You Mumbai, Says Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)
The initiative, introduced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), offers visitors a unique opportunity to relive the glorious history of Mumbai cricket and experience behind-the-scenes areas of the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
The newly launched MCA Museum and Wankhede Stadium Tour received an overwhelming response from cricket fans, with Museum + Stadium Tours completely sold out in the first week. The initiative, introduced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), offers visitors a unique opportunity to relive the glorious history of Mumbai cricket and experience behind-the-scenes areas of the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

MCA extends its heartfelt thanks to all fans and visitors for their enthusiastic participation and support in making the opening week a resounding success.

MCA President Mr. Ajinkya Naik said,
“The response from fans has been truly heartwarming. Mumbai’s love for cricket is unmatched, and it’s wonderful to see people of all ages come together to celebrate our city’s cricketing heritage. We thank everyone for their support and look forward to welcoming many more fans in the coming weeks.”

Owing to the tremendous response, bookings for the next phase of the Museum and Stadium Tour will open soon. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements on MCA’s official platforms.

