MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum Set To Open For Public, Showcasing Mumbai's Glorious Cricket Legacy

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

Come Sunday, doors of the much-anticipated MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum will be thrown open to the general public and it will be a sought-after landmark that cricket-crazy Mumbaikars will be able to explore.

Inaugurated on August 23rd by Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar and Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum will be a treat for cricket fanatics and aficionados to soak in the atmosphere of Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy and heritage.

With Mumbai having won 42 Ranji Trophy titles, an incredible number of crowns and the highest in the prestigious championship's history, the museum features replicas of all of the 42 championship titles won by the side.

Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., this world-class museum stands as a fitting tribute to Mumbai’s unparalleled contribution to Indian and global cricket. The museum officially opened with much celebration, attended by dignitaries, cricketing legends, administrators, and members of the Mumbai cricket fraternity.

At the grand entrance, visitors are welcomed by life-size statues of Shri Sharad Pawar and cricketing icon Sunil Gavaskar. These statues symbolize the enduring spirit of Mumbai cricket and its illustrious champions who have inspired generations. Inside, the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum offers a unique blend of physical memorabilia, interactive exhibits, and advanced digital experiences. The collection honours Mumbai’s cricketing giants through specially curated sections dedicated to India’s cricketing stalwarts, women’s cricket achievements, World Cup triumphs, administrators and their contributions, and member clubs of MCA. From historic memorabilia to audio-visual experience centre, the museum blends nostalgia with innovation, offering an immersive journey through the city’s cricketing heritage.

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

PIC Credit: SALMAN ANSARI

The highlight of the museum is a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia gifted by Mumbai’s legendary cricketers, showcasing the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket and its lasting impact on Indian and world cricket.

It comprises a collection of cricket bats that traces the evolution of the willow when it was in the shape of a mongoose to today's modern bats used in international games and the IPL.

On the day of the inauguration of the iconic museum, former India captain Gavaskar had heaped high praise on the museum. “I must say I’ve always considered myself a student of cricket history. In our playing days, there were no videos - only books and magazines. We learned from reading, from autobiographies, and from the written word. That’s why seeing this museum makes me genuinely happy. MCA has done a wonderful job, not just for Mumbai cricket but for Indian cricket as a whole. Young players who visit will find inspiration in the stories and history preserved here.

Gavaskar added, “For years, I felt a museum was needed to showcase our rich cricketing heritage, and MCA has brought that vision to life in a commendable way. What makes it even more special is the digital presentation - because while we don’t have old videos, technology now allows us to recreate and present cricket from the days before television. This way, future generations can connect with and learn from the game’s glorious past.”

Tickets for entry to the museum have to be mandatorily booked online and through the District.in app.

There are two types of tours, one will be the Museum only tour and the other the Museum plus Stadium tour.