'Last Night, Several Local Citizens...': Afghanistan Cricket Team Pays Tribute To Victims Of Paktika Airstrike During Practice Session

Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared an emotional post on X, revealing that the national team, paused their practice session to pay heartfelt tribute to the victims of the tragic airstrike in Paktika province, which claimed several lives, including those of three young cricketers. The solemn gathering took place ahead of Afghanistan’s upcoming one-off Test match against Zimbabwe.

In its post, the ACB wrote, “AfghanAtalan, during their practice session ahead of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, gathered together to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic attack in Paktika province and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and all Afghans affected by this heartbreaking incident. Last night, several local citizens, including three cricketers, were martyred, and many others were injured in a tragic airstrike carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

The team observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims, with players and staff bowing their heads as a gesture of solidarity and respect. The emotional tribute reflected the nation’s collective grief following the devastating incident, which has left the Afghan cricket fraternity mourning the loss of young talent and innocent lives.

The ACB’s statement has resonated widely across the cricketing world, drawing messages of sympathy and support from players, boards, and fans globally. The tragedy has united the cricket community in sorrow, underscoring the power of sport to stand as a symbol of unity and compassion even in the face of immense loss.

As Afghanistan prepares for their Test against Zimbabwe, the team carries not only the weight of competition but also the responsibility of honoring those who lost their lives. The poignant tribute serves as a reminder that cricket, beyond the boundaries of the field, remains a source of hope and resilience for a nation enduring profound pain.

'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers: Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the recent cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province. The Indian cricket board extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stood in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of immense grief.

In an official statement, the BCCI condemned the “ghastly and unwarranted attack,” calling the loss of innocent lives, particularly those of budding sportspersons, “deeply distressing and a matter of great concern.” The board emphasized that such incidents are not only tragedies for the affected families but also profound losses for the global cricket community.

“The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief,” said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI. “The loss of innocent lives, especially those of promising young athletes, is heartbreaking. We share in the pain and sorrow of the people of Afghanistan.”

The cricketing world has mourned the deaths of the three rising talents, who were seen as part of Afghanistan’s next generation of cricketers. Tributes have poured in from players, officials, and fans worldwide, united in grief over the untimely loss.

The BCCI’s message of solidarity reflects the enduring bond between India and Afghanistan in cricketing circles, a relationship built on mutual respect and shared love for the game. In this difficult moment, the Indian board’s words stand as a reminder that the cricketing community, though divided by borders, remains united in spirit.