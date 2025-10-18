Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Mourns Loss Of Young Cricketers After Deadly Pakistani Airstrikes, Backs ACB’s Withdrawal From Tri-Nation Series |

Kabul (Afghanistan): Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of three young Afghan cricketers and several civilians in alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province’s Urgun district, calling the attacks 'immoral and barbaric.'

In a heartfelt post shared overnight on X, Rashid wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.”

— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2025



It is absolutely immoral and… — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2025

He condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, calling it a grave violation of human rights, and extended his full support to the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) decision to withdraw from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. “Our national dignity must come before all else,” he added.

The ACB on Saturday, October 18, announced its withdrawal from the T20 tri-nation series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled from November 17 to 29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The decision followed reports confirming the deaths of three cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon, along with five civilians in the airstrike.

Seven others were injured. The board termed the incident a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime and described it as a massive loss for Afghanistan’s sporting and cricketing community.

Statement of Condolence



The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.



In… pic.twitter.com/YkenImtuVR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 17, 2025

The tragic development has strained cricketing relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which were to face each other in a multi-nation series on Pakistani soil for the first time this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board had announced the series just weeks ago.

Reports from Afghan outlet Tolo News claimed that the airstrikes targeted residential zones in Paktika’s Urgun and Barmal districts, violating a 48-hour ceasefire between the two nations. The temporary truce, brokered earlier in the week following deadly border clashes, was reportedly extended for ongoing peace talks in Doha. However, Afghan officials accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement with renewed attacks.