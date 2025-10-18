IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Will Rain Spoil Comebacks Of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma To India's Colours? Here's What Perth's Weather Report Says

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India and Australia will resume their rivalry as the two sides will take on in a three-game ODI series on October 19, Sunday at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Nevertheless, showers at the venue has the potential to spoil the comebacks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli or cutting the match down from 50 overs.

According to Accuweather, the temperature in the morning for the day will hover around 20 degrees. However, the cloud cover will be at 74% and the chances of rain is 63%. With a passing shower predicted, the toss for the series-opener is likely to be delayed. The weather for afternoon and evening will remain cloudy, but the precipitation chances for both times will be 25%.

All in all, the match is likely to take place but there could be delays and the Duckworth-Lewis method is likely to come into the picture.

"For Gill, it is a perfect opportunity that Virat and Rohit are around" - Axar Patel

Ahead of the first ODI on Sunday, all-rounder Axar Patel has backed Shubman Gill to taste the same success as captain in ODIs as he has in Tests. The left-arm spinner stated during an interaction with the reporters, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"If you see that he's doing well as a captain, he's not (feeling) pressurised … I think that's the good quality of a leader, and I think he can achieve that success in his first ODI series (as captain). For Gill, it is a perfect opportunity that Virat and Rohit are around. It's good for his captaincy to grow, that they can give their inputs so he can learn from them."

Gill has played only one ODI Down Under thus far that came during the series in 2020.