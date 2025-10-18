WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For Undisputed Championship; Video

Jacob Fatu. | (Image Credits: X)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Jacob Fatu was seen bleeding from his mouth with a steel equipment on his top during the latest episode of Smack Down. In a video uploaded by WWE's official handle on X, General Manager Nick Aldis rushed to Fatu's aid and helped with others to lift the equipment off of him.

The moment occurred ahead of Jacob Fatu's bout against Drew McIntyre to determine the No.1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed Championship. With Fatu's music hitting and the 33-year-old not making his way to the ring, the cameras panned to backstage as he was writhing in pain. Aldis quickly rushed to his aid and lifted the heavy equipment off him.

Watch the below video:

As a result, Cody Rhodes, who is currently the champion stormed into the ring and put his title on the line against McIntyre. The match resulted in Rhodes retaining his title following disqualification after using the same to hit McIntyre, prompting referee to ring the bell. The episode ended on a chaotic note as Rhodes slammed McIntyre face first onto the announce table. Although Adis and WWE officials managed to separate them, Rhodes climbed to the top rope moments later and hit a splash on McIntyre.

Quick Match results:

— Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair def. Sol Ruca and Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

— Ilja Dragunov def. Sami Zayn and is the new United States Champion

— The Motor City Machine Guns def. Los Garza

— Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes by disqualification