 'During This Moment Of Profound Grief...': BCCI Condoles The Tragic Loss Of 3 Afghanistan Cricketers After Pakistan's Air Strike On Paktika
The BCCI’s message of solidarity reflects the enduring bond between India and Afghanistan in cricketing circles, a relationship built on mutual respect and shared love for the game. In this difficult moment, the Indian board’s words stand as a reminder that the cricketing community, though divided by borders, remains united in spirit.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
3 Afghanistan cricketers were killed. | (Credits: ACB/X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers: Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in the recent cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province. The Indian cricket board extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and stood in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of immense grief.

In an official statement, the BCCI condemned the “ghastly and unwarranted attack,” calling the loss of innocent lives, particularly those of budding sportspersons, “deeply distressing and a matter of great concern.” The board emphasized that such incidents are not only tragedies for the affected families but also profound losses for the global cricket community.

“The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief,” said Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary of the BCCI. “The loss of innocent lives, especially those of promising young athletes, is heartbreaking. We share in the pain and sorrow of the people of Afghanistan.”

The cricketing world has mourned the deaths of the three rising talents, who were seen as part of Afghanistan’s next generation of cricketers. Tributes have poured in from players, officials, and fans worldwide, united in grief over the untimely loss.

