 'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Watch VIDEO

'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Watch VIDEO

The match turned into a one-sided contest after Rohit Sharma produced a stunning knock for Mumbai. Chasing a target of 237 runs, Rohit smashed 155 runs off just 94 balls, hitting 18 fours and 9 sixes.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi | X | PTI

Mumbai, December 29: Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi on Monday shared a light-hearted reaction after his memorable opening stand with Rohit Sharma in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim.

Speaking to PTI after the game, Raghuvanshi said that batting with Rohit felt "like a movie", as he mostly watched the senior batter from the non-striker's end. He added that out of the 141-run opening partnership, he scored only around 40 runs and was happy just giving Rohit singles and enjoying the moment.

He said, "Out of the 141 runs, I got only 40, so it was just so much fun. I was mostly giving him singles and watching from the non-striker's end, and it honestly felt like a movie."

The match turned into a one-sided contest after Rohit Sharma produced a stunning knock for Mumbai. Chasing a target of 237 runs, Rohit smashed 155 runs off just 94 balls, hitting 18 fours and 9 sixes. His aggressive innings helped Mumbai finish the chase in only 30.3 overs and register a comfortable eight-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The team was led by Shardul Thakur in the tournament.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools

Rohit and Angkrish added 141 runs for the first wicket, setting the tone early in the chase. After Angkrish was dismissed for 38 runs off 58 balls, Rohit continued his attack and stitched another important partnership of 85 runs with Musheer Khan for the second wicket. Musheer remained unbeaten on 27 runs from 26 balls.

Read Also
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With...
article-image

Sarfaraz Khan also stayed not out, scoring 8 runs off 5 balls, as Mumbai crossed the line with ease. The match once again highlighted Rohit Sharma's class and experience, while young players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi enjoyed a front-row seat to a special innings from one of India's finest batters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay...

'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay...

IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With...

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...