'It Felt Like A Movie': Mumbai Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi On Batting With Rohit Sharma In Vijay Hazare Trophy; Watch VIDEO

Mumbai, December 29: Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi on Monday shared a light-hearted reaction after his memorable opening stand with Rohit Sharma in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim.

Speaking to PTI after the game, Raghuvanshi said that batting with Rohit felt "like a movie", as he mostly watched the senior batter from the non-striker's end. He added that out of the 141-run opening partnership, he scored only around 40 runs and was happy just giving Rohit singles and enjoying the moment.

He said, "Out of the 141 runs, I got only 40, so it was just so much fun. I was mostly giving him singles and watching from the non-striker's end, and it honestly felt like a movie."

The match turned into a one-sided contest after Rohit Sharma produced a stunning knock for Mumbai. Chasing a target of 237 runs, Rohit smashed 155 runs off just 94 balls, hitting 18 fours and 9 sixes. His aggressive innings helped Mumbai finish the chase in only 30.3 overs and register a comfortable eight-wicket win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The team was led by Shardul Thakur in the tournament.

Rohit and Angkrish added 141 runs for the first wicket, setting the tone early in the chase. After Angkrish was dismissed for 38 runs off 58 balls, Rohit continued his attack and stitched another important partnership of 85 runs with Musheer Khan for the second wicket. Musheer remained unbeaten on 27 runs from 26 balls.

Sarfaraz Khan also stayed not out, scoring 8 runs off 5 balls, as Mumbai crossed the line with ease. The match once again highlighted Rohit Sharma's class and experience, while young players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi enjoyed a front-row seat to a special innings from one of India's finest batters.