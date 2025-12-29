Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Fails Litmus Test, Dhruv Jurel Joins IND vs NZ ODI Squad Race With Blazing 160

Dhruv Jurel continued his red hot form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with yet another valuable innings. Playing for Uttar Pradesh, Jurel smashed an unbeaten 160, his first List A century to help his side post a sensational 369 batting first. The 24-year-old is now the leading run-getter in the tournament, making a strong case for selection in the IND vs NZ series.

Jurel could see a spot open up with fellow keeper Rishabh Pant struggling to get a big score. The left-hander scored a half-century in the last game but had a poor outing on Monday.

Jurel has found his way into the Test plans, serving as backup to Rishabh Pant. His form forced India to play him as a specialist batter in the IND vs SA series, which did not yield the desired results. He is yet to make his ODI debut, but his Vijay Hazare form is hard to ignore.

The 24-year-old scored 67 and 80 before smashing 160 against Baroda on Monday. Jurel's versatility and his ability to bat anywhere in the middle order make him a viable option to have in the squad.

KL Rahul is India's first choice ODI keeper but his backup is not as certain. Rishabh Pant has been part of the squad since his return from injury, but is yet to play or force himself into plans. Jurel, like KL is a right hander and could ideally be a more like to like replacement.

Rumours suggest that Pant is likely to be dropped from the ODI squad. In thatcase, Jurel has thrown his hat in the ring at the right time. He will face stiff competition from Ishan Kishan. The left-hander has forced his way into national team selection with excellent domestic cricket performances.

India are expected to announce their squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series in the first week on January.