Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO

Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | X

Nigeria, December 29: Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua escaped serious injury after being involved in a major road accident on Nigeria’s Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday. The crash reportedly took place at around 11 am in Ogun State which is one of the stretches known for frequent and dangerous accidents.

Joshua was travelling as a passenger in a black SUV when the vehicle collided with a truck, causing heavy damage and spilling goods across the busy highway. Photos and videos from the spot showed the badly damaged vehicles and rescue teams working to pull Joshua out from the wreckage.

Police officials reportedly confirmed that Joshua was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. However, the accident turned tragic as two people at the scene lost their lives. Authorities have not yet released their identities and said an investigation is underway to find the exact cause of the crash.

Reacting to the incident, Nigerian opposition leader Atiku Abubakar expressed relief over Joshua's safety and described him as a symbol of strength. He also offered condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway has long been criticised for poor road conditions and heavy traffic, which often lead to fatal crashes. Police said they are continuing their probe and urged motorists to remain cautious while using the highway.

Who Is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is a British professional boxer and one of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing. Born on October 15, 1989, he is a former two-time world heavyweight champion, holding the unified titles between 2017–2019 and again from 2019–2021.

Before turning professional, Joshua won a silver medal at the 2011 World Championships and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He became professional in 2013 and was named Prospect of the Year in 2014. His 2017 victory over Wladimir Klitschko was widely praised and won Fight of the Year awards.