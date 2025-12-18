WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami

Image: full_send_mma/X

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul shared a lively and light-hearted moment during their face-off at the Paul vs Joshua press conference in Miami on Wednesday, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year. As the two fighters came face to face, Joshua jokingly reached out and attempted to snatch the flashy chain worn by Paul, drawing laughter from those in attendance and quickly becoming a viral moment across social media.

The playful exchange briefly eased the tension at an otherwise intense promotional event, with both men standing inches apart as cameras flashed and fans looked on. Joshua, a former unified world heavyweight champion, smiled as he made the mock grab, while Paul responded with confidence, unfazed by the gesture and clearly enjoying the spotlight. The moment highlighted the contrasting personalities heading into the bout, with Joshua’s calm humour meeting Paul’s trademark bravado.

The humorous chain-snatching moment added an entertaining edge to the build-up, but both fighters made it clear that the jokes would stop once the bell rings. As anticipation builds toward December 19, the Miami press conference served as an early reminder that the clash between Joshua and Paul will be as much about spectacle and personality as it is about what unfolds in the ring.

Jake Paul Set To Face Anthony Joshua In High-Voltage Heavyweight Showdown On December 19

Jake Paul is set to take a major leap in his boxing career as he prepares to face former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a headline bout scheduled for December 19 in Miami. The announcement marks one of Paul’s most ambitious steps yet, transitioning from crossover celebrity fights to taking on a proven elite heavyweight contender.

For Paul, this bout represents an opportunity to silence critics who have long questioned his legitimacy as a professional boxer. He has built an 12–1 record, mostly against MMA fighters and fellow influencers, but stepping into the ring with Joshua is a significant escalation in both challenge and stakes.

Anthony Joshua, a vastly experienced and technically refined boxer, enters the matchup as a heavy favourite. With 28 wins in 32 fights and a reputation for explosive power, Joshua sees this bout as a chance to maintain momentum and keep himself in line for future title opportunities. His decision to take on Paul underscores both the financial appeal and the growing commercial draw Paul brings to the sport.

The fight announcement has already generated intense global buzz, with fans divided between those who see Paul as outmatched and those who believe he could spring a shock in boxing’s most glamorous division. As December 19 approaches, anticipation is set to rise further, with both fighters expected to engage in high-profile promotions leading up to one of the year’s most talked-about combat events.