 VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test

England star players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer drew attention during the third Ashes Test with an intense on-field discussion. The England captain and fast bowler spoke animatedly mid-over as Australia built momentum. Though appearing fiery, the exchange reflected competitive focus and urgency as England sought crucial breakthroughs at a key stage of play.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Image: berniecoen/X

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer were seen engaged in an intense on-field discussion during the third Ashes Test against Australia, a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans and cameras alike. As Australia looked to build momentum, the two senior England players came together mid-over, speaking animatedly as they assessed conditions and plotted their next move.

The exchange took place at a crucial phase of play, with Archer preparing for his spell and Stokes closely involved in field placements and bowling plans. Both players appeared deeply focused, gesturing and exchanging quick words, reflecting the urgency of the situation as England searched for breakthroughs. While the conversation looked fiery from a distance, it carried the hallmarks of competitive intensity rather than conflict.

Read Also
AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Cameras Catch Glenn McGrath Pretending To Slam Chair As Nathan Lyon...
article-image
Read Also
AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test?...
article-image

The brief but animated interaction underlined England’s determination to stay in the contest during a fiercely fought Ashes encounter. In a series where margins have been tight and emotions high, such moments are a natural reflection of the stakes involved. The Stokes-Archer exchange ultimately highlighted England’s commitment to problem-solving on the field as they looked to wrest control back from Australia in the third Test.

Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online
IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online
Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Real Reason
Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Real Reason

England captain Ben Stokes was visibly irritated during the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval after an issue with a nearby camera disrupted his rhythm just as he was about to begin a bowling spell. The moment, captured by broadcasters and later discussed on social media, saw Stokes briefly pause and gesture towards the camera before refocusing on his bowling run‑up.

The incident occurred at a tense juncture in the match as England, trailing 2–0 in the series, sought breakthroughs to put pressure on Australia in the must‑win Adelaide Test. While exact details about the technical issue remain limited, it appeared that the camera’s position or sudden movement drew Stokes’ attention at an inopportune moment, leading to his brief frustration.

Despite the brief distraction, Stokes quickly regained composure and continued with his bowling responsibilities. The experienced all‑rounder has previously emphasised his ability to handle pressure and stay focused amid challenging situations, both in leadership and performance. With England facing a crucial match that could define their Ashes campaign, managing such interruptions and maintaining concentration will be key for Stokes and his teammates moving forward.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz...

IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd...

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd...

WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami

WATCH: Anthony Joshua Tries To Playfully Snatch Jake Paul's Chain During Face-Off In Miami

AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Cameras Catch Glenn McGrath Pretending To Slam Chair As Nathan Lyon...

AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Cameras Catch Glenn McGrath Pretending To Slam Chair As Nathan Lyon...

'I Want My Money Back': Cricket Fans Express Anger & Disappointment As Excessive Fog Forces...

'I Want My Money Back': Cricket Fans Express Anger & Disappointment As Excessive Fog Forces...