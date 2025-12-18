AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Cameras Catch Glenn McGrath Pretending To Slam Chair As Nathan Lyon Overtakes Him On All-Time Test Wickets List; VIDEO

Image: cricketcomau/X

Glenn McGrath’s reaction became one of the most talked-about moments of the third Ashes Test as Nathan Lyon overtook him on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers. While the historic milestone belonged to Lyon on the field, the light-hearted response from the Australian pace legend in the commentary box added an unforgettable touch to the occasion.

As Lyon claimed the wicket that pushed him past McGrath’s tally, broadcast cameras immediately panned to the former fast bowler, who was part of the commentary team. With a cheeky grin and perfect comic timing, McGrath jokingly pretended to slam his chair onto the floor, playfully expressing mock frustration at being displaced on the prestigious list. The gesture drew laughter from fellow commentators and quickly caught the attention of fans watching around the world.

The moment reflected the easy camaraderie and mutual respect between two generations of Australian greats. McGrath, long regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in Test history, has often spoken highly of Lyon’s consistency and longevity. His humorous reaction underscored that admiration, turning what could have been a solemn passing-of-the-torch moment into one filled with warmth and character.

Lyon’s achievement in moving ahead of McGrath to climb the Test wickets chart was always going to be significant, but the former pacer’s playful response amplified its impact. In a fiercely competitive Ashes series, the brief exchange off the field provided a reminder of the lighter side of the game and the shared pride Australian cricket takes in its legends, past and present.

As clips of McGrath’s reaction circulated widely, fans celebrated not just Lyon’s remarkable milestone, but also the spirit in which it was received. It was a moment that perfectly blended history, humour, and respect, capturing why cricket’s great stories are often written both on and off the field.

Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video

England captain Ben Stokes was visibly irritated during the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval after an issue with a nearby camera disrupted his rhythm just as he was about to begin a bowling spell. The moment, captured by broadcasters and later discussed on social media, saw Stokes briefly pause and gesture towards the camera before refocusing on his bowling run‑up.

The incident occurred at a tense juncture in the match as England, trailing 2–0 in the series, sought breakthroughs to put pressure on Australia in the must‑win Adelaide Test. While exact details about the technical issue remain limited, it appeared that the camera’s position or sudden movement drew Stokes’ attention at an inopportune moment, leading to his brief frustration.

Despite the brief distraction, Stokes quickly regained composure and continued with his bowling responsibilities. The experienced all‑rounder has previously emphasised his ability to handle pressure and stay focused amid challenging situations, both in leadership and performance. With England facing a crucial match that could define their Ashes campaign, managing such interruptions and maintaining concentration will be key for Stokes and his teammates moving forward.