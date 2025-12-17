AUS vs ENG: Why Are Australian And England Players Wearing Black Armbands During 3rd Ashes Test? Reason Explained

Image: 7Cricket/JioHotstar/X

Ahead of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval, players and officials observed a moment’s silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi tragedy, offering condolences to their families and friends. The solemn gesture came before the start of play, with the stadium falling quiet as both teams stood together in a show of respect and solidarity.

In addition to the moment’s silence, players from both sides wore black armbands throughout the day as a mark of mourning. The armbands symbolised collective grief and support for those affected by the tragic incident, underlining how the sporting community often comes together during moments of national sorrow.

The tribute added an emotional layer to what is already one of cricket’s most intense and historic rivalries. While the Ashes is known for its fierce competition and high stakes, the pre-match observance served as a reminder that there are moments that transcend sport. Fans inside the Adelaide Oval joined the players in paying their respects, creating a powerful atmosphere of unity and compassion.

As play got underway in the third Test, the tribute at Adelaide Oval ensured that the victims of the Bondi tragedy were honoured on one of the game’s biggest stages, with the thoughts of players, officials and supporters firmly with those who lost their lives and their loved ones.

Ben Stokes' Hilarious Reaction To Pickle Juice Treatment Goes Viral During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba; Video

During the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Ben Stokes unintentionally delivered one of the most memorable off-beat moments of the match when he was handed pickle juice to combat a sudden bout of cramps. While pickle juice has become a common quick-fix remedy in sports because of its electrolytes and anti-cramp properties, Stokes’ reaction turned it into a lighthearted talking point in an otherwise intense contest between Australia and England.

Midway through a taxing session under Brisbane’s humid conditions, Stokes appeared visibly uncomfortable, prompting the England support staff to offer the unconventional drink. The all-rounder took a cautious sip and instantly regretted it. Cameras captured him wincing, scrunching his face, and shaking his head in pure disbelief at the taste.

The moment also showcased Stokes’ typical grit, battling through discomfort, whether from the game or an unpleasant drink, to stay focused on the task. For fans, it was a reminder of the unpredictability and spontaneous humour that Test cricket often delivers. And for Stokes, it will likely go down as the day he discovered that cramp relief sometimes comes with a flavour far worse than the pain itself.