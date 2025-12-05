Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

Image: JioHotstar/X

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith drew widespread attention during the 2nd Ashes Test at the Gabba after he walked out to bat with ‘eye black’ strips on his cheeks, a look more commonly associated with baseball and American football than cricket. The unusual addition immediately sparked curiosity, but there was clear reasoning behind Smith’s decision.

Smith has been preparing meticulously for the day-night, pink-ball Test in Brisbane, and the strips were something he tested during a floodlit training session earlier in the week. The adhesive black patches are designed to reduce glare by absorbing light, helping athletes improve visibility under bright artificial lighting. With the Gabba Test being a high-intensity day-night fixture, Smith seemed keen to explore anything that could give him an edge.

The move also reminded fans of former West Indies batting great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who famously used similar strips during his career. But for Smith, the decision appears to be rooted in performance rather than style or nostalgia.

Given this contrast, Smith’s experiment with eye black is part of his ongoing effort to adapt to the unique challenges posed by the pink ball, particularly under floodlights where swing, seam movement, and visual glare can combine to unsettle even the best.

Whether the strips become a permanent fixture in his kit remains to be seen, but the Gabba Test made one thing clear, Steve Smith is willing to innovate if it means improving his performance in one of cricket’s toughest formats.

Brain-Fade Moment! Steve Smith's Comical Mix-Up During Toss Time Goes Viral In AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test; Video

During the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Australian skipper Steve Smith experienced a brief but memorable brain fade following the toss. After England won the toss and elected to bat first, Smith appeared momentarily confused after interacting with toss presenter Isa Guha. In a comedic twist, he initially moved in the wrong direction before realising his mistake and quickly corrected himself by turning the other way around.

The incident, though minor, quickly drew attention from fans and commentators alike. In an era where every moment of the Ashes is scrutinized, Smith’s mix-up offered a lighthearted pause amid the intensity of the series. Clips of the moment circulated widely on social media, with many fans jokingly highlighting the normally composed Australian captain’s rare lapse.

While it had no impact on the match itself, the moment served as a reminder that even elite athletes can have human moments under the glare of the spotlight. Smith, known for his calm demeanor and strategic acumen, soon resumed his usual focused presence, leading Australia into a crucial second Test against England at the Gabba.