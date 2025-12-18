'Worst Technology Ever': Mitchell Starc's Stump-Mic Outburst Over Controversial Snicko Call Goes Viral During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test; VIDEO

Image: cricketcomau/X

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc cut a visibly frustrated figure as Snicko technology once again became the centre of controversy on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test of the 2025–26 series at the Adelaide Oval. The Australian left-armer was caught on the stump microphone venting his anger after a decision went against the hosts, bluntly remarking that the technology “needed to be sacked” following what he felt was a clear error.

The incident unfolded during England’s innings when Australian skipper Pat Cummins banged in a sharp short ball to wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. Smith appeared uncomfortable as he fended at the delivery, with the ball ballooning towards Usman Khawaja at slip. The Australians were convinced there was glove involved and immediately went upstairs, hopeful of a breakthrough.

However, after reviewing the footage, third umpire Chris Gaffaney ruled that the ball had brushed Smith’s helmet rather than his glove. As the words ‘Not Out’ flashed on the big screen, Starc’s frustration boiled over, with the fast bowler audibly criticising the Snicko system on the stump mic. “Snicko needs to be sacked. It's the worst technology ever,” said Starc.

This was not the first time in the Test that Snicko had come under scrutiny. On the opening day, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey received a major reprieve when England appealed for a caught-behind decision while he was batting on 72. Although there was a visible spike, the technology suggested that the sound and impact did not align precisely, leading the officials to rule in Carey’s favour. Carey went on to capitalise on that decision, scoring a vital century that significantly bolstered Australia’s total.

As the Ashes series intensifies, the spotlight has once again shifted beyond bat and ball, with questions being asked about the consistency and interpretation of decision-review technology. Starc’s outburst, while emotional, echoed a growing sentiment among players and fans alike that technology, though designed to assist, can sometimes deepen the controversy rather than settle it.

VIDEO: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Gets Involve In Fiery On-Field Discussion During AUS vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer were seen engaged in an intense on-field discussion during the third Ashes Test against Australia, a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans and cameras alike. As Australia looked to build momentum, the two senior England players came together mid-over, speaking animatedly as they assessed conditions and plotted their next move.

The exchange took place at a crucial phase of play, with Archer preparing for his spell and Stokes closely involved in field placements and bowling plans. Both players appeared deeply focused, gesturing and exchanging quick words, reflecting the urgency of the situation as England searched for breakthroughs. While the conversation looked fiery from a distance, it carried the hallmarks of competitive intensity rather than conflict.

The brief but animated interaction underlined England’s determination to stay in the contest during a fiercely fought Ashes encounter. In a series where margins have been tight and emotions high, such moments are a natural reflection of the stakes involved. The Stokes-Archer exchange ultimately highlighted England’s commitment to problem-solving on the field as they looked to wrest control back from Australia in the third Test.