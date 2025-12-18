IND vs SA T20 Series: Jasprit Bumrah Snatches Away Fan's Phone At Airport, Viral Video Sparks Buzz Online

Image: goatlified/X

A video involving India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral on social media, sparking a mixed reaction among fans after an on-field interaction with a supporter appeared to test his patience. The clip shows Bumrah visibly annoyed as a fan continued recording a video with the pacer standing just behind him, despite being warned moments earlier.

In the video, Bumrah can be seen cautioning the fan that he might end up dropping his phone, seemingly urging him to be careful and maintain distance. However, the fan continued filming, prompting a frustrated response from the Indian bowler. Bumrah then reached out and took the phone away, after which the clip abruptly ended. The incident quickly drew attention online, with opinions sharply divided.

The incident has once again highlighted the thin line athletes walk between public attention and personal space. As the debate continues online, Bumrah remains focused on his cricketing duties as India push forward in the T20I series against South Africa.

'I Want My Money Back': Cricket Fans Express Anger & Disappointment As Excessive Fog Forces Abandonment Of IND vs SA 4th T20 Match; Video

Cricket fans in Lucknow were left deeply disappointed on Wednesday evening after the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to dense fog that enveloped the city. The much-anticipated clash at the Ekana Stadium never got underway as visibility continued to worsen, forcing match officials to eventually call off the game in the interest of player safety.

The decision sparked frustration among thousands of spectators who had gathered at the venue hours in advance, hoping to witness a high-voltage encounter. Many fans had travelled from nearby districts and villages, spending significant amounts of money on tickets, travel and accommodation. As the announcement of abandonment was made, visible anger and despair spread through the stands, with fans questioning the arrangements and the lack of contingency planning.

One fan’s emotional reaction captured the sentiment of many present at the stadium. “I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back,” he said, expressing his anguish after the game was called off. For several spectators, attending an international cricket match is a rare opportunity, often involving personal financial sacrifice.

The washout not only dampened the spirits of fans but also impacted the momentum of the series, with supporters feeling short-changed after waiting all day for action. As crowds slowly dispersed into the foggy Lucknow night, disappointment lingered, with many hoping for clarity on ticket refunds and better planning for future fixtures scheduled during the winter season in northern India.