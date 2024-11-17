 'No Weight Class': Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor for MMA Fight After Beating Mike Tyson in Controversial Boxing Match
'No Weight Class': Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor for MMA Fight After Beating Mike Tyson in Controversial Boxing Match

Mcgregor responded to Jake Paul's challenge with a savage jab

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Jake Paul loves being in limelight and the Youtuber turned boxer is in news yet again for calling out former UFC double champion Conor McGregor for an MMA showdown following his controversial victory over boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Immediately after the fight, Paul took to Twitter to challenge McGregor. He wrote, " “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,”

Image: X

Mcgregor responded with a savage jab. Sharing a photo of 82-year-old former US Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the Irish fighter wrote. “Nakisi already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal,” McGregor wrote in the now-deleted post.McGregor's reply seemed to poke fun at Paul's history of fighting older or retired fighters, highlighting the skepticism around the YouTuber’s choice of opponents.

While McGregor's playful response makes it unclear if he’ll take Paul up on the challenge, one thing is certain this saga between the two isn’t over yet. Fans will be eagerly watching to see whether McGregor accepts the call to step into the cage with Paul for an MMA battle.

Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson

Jake Paul on Saturday defeated Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in a match that received mixed reactions. The former was declared the winner by unanimous decision as the judges decide that it's 78-74 in favour of the youngster against the 58-year-old veteran after eight rounds of two minutes.

Some fans labelled the bout "scripted," however the fight still drew massive attention, particularly due to its Netflix broadcasting and an explosive buildup that saw the streaming platform crash in both India and the US.

