Jake Paul has beaten Mike Tyson comfortably in what was billed to be the most high-profile boxing match of the year. The former was declared the winner by unanimous decision as the judges decide that it's 78-74 in favour of the youngster against the 58-year-old veteran after eight rounds of two minutes.
Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:09 AM IST