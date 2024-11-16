 Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

Jake Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision as the judges decide that it's 78-74 in favour of the youngster.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. | (Credits: X)

Jake Paul has beaten Mike Tyson comfortably in what was billed to be the most high-profile boxing match of the year. The former was declared the winner by unanimous decision as the judges decide that it's 78-74 in favour of the youngster against the 58-year-old veteran after eight rounds of two minutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By...

India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By...

Mike Tyson Shows Off Bare A*s During Pre-Match Interview Ahead Of Bout Against Jake Paul; Video Goes...

Mike Tyson Shows Off Bare A*s During Pre-Match Interview Ahead Of Bout Against Jake Paul; Video Goes...

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...