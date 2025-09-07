 'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand Prix At Monza; Video
'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand Prix At Monza; Video

As champagne flew and the podium celebrations kicked off, the chorus of “Du Du Du Du, Max Verstappen!” continued in full voice. For a few moments, the Tifosi set aside their red and cheered for excellence, no matter what colors he was wearing.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Image: Formula 1/X

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza delivered another spectacular moment, not just on the track, but in the stands. After Max Verstappen clinched yet another victory in dominant fashion, the Italian crowd erupted into the now-famous chant: "Du Du Du Du, Max Verstappen!" as the Red Bull driver stepped onto the podium to receive his trophy.

Despite Monza being the sacred home of Ferrari, the fans showed overwhelming appreciation for Verstappen’s brilliance. As he walked out to celebrate his win, the chant echoed from the grandstands with passion, rhythm, and even a touch of admiration for the reigning World Champion.

Verstappen, smiling and waving to the crowd, seemed both amused and touched by the unexpected support in enemy territory. The moment symbolized just how much the Dutchman has grown into a global motorsport icon, admired even by rival fans for his relentless dominance and fearless driving.

As champagne flew and the podium celebrations kicked off, the chorus of “Du Du Du Du, Max Verstappen!” continued in full voice. For a few moments, the Tifosi set aside their red and cheered for excellence, no matter what colors he was wearing.

