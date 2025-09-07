'Du Du Du Du...': Max Verstappen Gets Surprise Chant From The Tifosi After Winning Italian Grand Prix At Monza; Video

Image: Formula 1/X

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza delivered another spectacular moment, not just on the track, but in the stands. After Max Verstappen clinched yet another victory in dominant fashion, the Italian crowd erupted into the now-famous chant: "Du Du Du Du, Max Verstappen!" as the Red Bull driver stepped onto the podium to receive his trophy.

Despite Monza being the sacred home of Ferrari, the fans showed overwhelming appreciation for Verstappen’s brilliance. As he walked out to celebrate his win, the chant echoed from the grandstands with passion, rhythm, and even a touch of admiration for the reigning World Champion.

Verstappen, smiling and waving to the crowd, seemed both amused and touched by the unexpected support in enemy territory. The moment symbolized just how much the Dutchman has grown into a global motorsport icon, admired even by rival fans for his relentless dominance and fearless driving.

As champagne flew and the podium celebrations kicked off, the chorus of “Du Du Du Du, Max Verstappen!” continued in full voice. For a few moments, the Tifosi set aside their red and cheered for excellence, no matter what colors he was wearing.

Horrible! Kush Maini Spins Out After Alex Dunne Forces Him Off Track During F2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint Race; Video

Kush Maini’s Formula 2 Italian Grand Prix Sprint race ended in frustration after he spun out following contact with Alex Dunne. The DAMS driver was forced off the circuit at Turn 3 on Lap 2, an incident that dramatically affected his race prospects.

The clash occurred early in the race when Dunne, driving for Rodin Motorsport, squeezed Maini off the track, causing the DAMS driver to lose control and spin. Maini was not able to continue the race.

Race stewards reviewed the incident and issued a 10-second time penalty to Dunne, which dropped him to 13th place in the official classification.

The incident highlights the fine margins in Formula 2 racing, where one aggressive move can have immediate consequences, affecting not only the drivers involved but also the championship standings. Kush Maini will now look to rebound in the Feature race, hoping to turn a disappointing Sprint race into a learning opportunity for the rest of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.