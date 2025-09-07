High Flying! Ashu Malik Stuns With Spectacular Frog Jump During Dabang Delhi KC Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 12 Match; Video 

Image: Star Sports/X

In a thrilling encounter during the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi KC lit up the mat with an acrobatic move that left fans and defenders in awe. During a crucial raid against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Ashu executed a jaw-dropping frog jump over a crouched defender and successfully claimed two vital points for his team.

The moment came during a crucial stage of the high-intensity clash when Delhi needed a breakthrough to shift the momentum. Ashu, known for his agility and sharp instincts, approached the defensive line with purpose. Just as a Jaipur defender prepared for a low block, Ashu leapt over him with a perfectly timed frog jump, managing to touch two defenders before landing safely across the baulk line.

The move has since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the best raids of the season. Ashu’s performance not only helped his team earn crucial points but also added a memorable chapter to the ongoing PKL 12 season.

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants Match; Video

In an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar made a stunning solo tackle on Mohammadreza Shadloui of the Gujarat Giants, helping his team win in a tie-breaker.

The match was tied 29–29 and went into a tie-breaker. During a crucial raid, Shadloui tried to score, but Sunil made a quick move, brought him down single-handedly, and shocked everyone. His powerful and smart tackle was the turning point of the match.

Thanks to that moment, U Mumba won the game 6–5 in the tie-breaker. Fans and experts praised Sunil for his courage and perfect timing. Even though Shadloui is known as a strong defender and raider, Sunil’s move completely caught him off guard.

This tackle showed why Sunil is not just a great defender, but also a strong leader for U Mumba. It was one of the best moments of the PKL season so far.