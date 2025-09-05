Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 12 Match; Video 

Image: Star Sports/X

In a high-octane clash during Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, U Mumba delivered a resounding performance to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 48-28, thanks in large part to a game-changing moment by their star raider Ajit Chouhan.

Ajit stunned the opposition and the crowd with a spectacular 6-point raid, one of the rarest and most impactful moves in kabaddi. In a single raid, he managed to tag multiple defenders, completely shifting the momentum in U Mumba’s favour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The electrifying raid not only widened the score gap but also broke the spirit of Bengaluru Bulls’ defence, which struggled to recover for the rest of the match. Chouhan’s timing, footwork, and fearless dive into the heart of the Bulls’ defence drew huge cheers from fans and was an instant highlight of the season.

U Mumba capitalized on that raid to maintain control throughout the game, executing smart tackles and coordinated raids to extend their lead. The final scoreline of 48-28 reflected their dominance on both ends of the mat.

This win boosts U Mumba’s confidence and strengthens their position on the PKL Season 12 points table. As for Ajit Chouhan, his incredible 6-point raid will be remembered as one of the most thrilling individual plays of the season.

PKL 12: Sunil Kumar's Heroic Solo Tackle On Mohammadreza Shadloui Goes Viral During U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants Match; Video

In an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar made a stunning solo tackle on Mohammadreza Shadloui of the Gujarat Giants, helping his team win in a tie-breaker.

The match was tied 29–29 and went into a tie-breaker. During a crucial raid, Shadloui tried to score, but Sunil made a quick move, brought him down single-handedly, and shocked everyone. His powerful and smart tackle was the turning point of the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thanks to that moment, U Mumba won the game 6–5 in the tie-breaker. Fans and experts praised Sunil for his courage and perfect timing. Even though Shadloui is known as a strong defender and raider, Sunil’s move completely caught him off guard.

This tackle showed why Sunil is not just a great defender, but also a strong leader for U Mumba. It was one of the best moments of the PKL season so far.