 'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
HomeSports'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash

Saim Ayub’s struggles continued as he scored just 14 off 12 balls against Namibia in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo. His early dismissal sparked criticism on social media, with fans expressing frustration over his poor form. Supporters questioned his ability to anchor the innings and live up to expectations as one of Pakistan’s promising young talents.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

As Pakistan faced Namibia in their crucial Group A encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo, opener Saim Ayub was dismissed for 14 runs off 12 balls, continuing a disappointing batting run in the tournament. Ayub’s early departure, caught by Zane Green off Jack Brassell, triggered a fresh wave of criticism on social media.

Fans took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration over Ayub’s form, highlighting that the young batsman has failed to make a significant contribution with the bat so far in the World Cup and has struggled to convert starts into big scores. Many supporters pointed to his inability to anchor the Pakistan innings at the top, a critical role in pressure games, and compared his performance with expectations from one of Pakistan’s promising talents.

Some netizens joked that Ayub’s innings lasted just long enough to grab a drink, while others demanded changes to Pakistan’s opening combination if he couldn’t find form soon. A section of fans also brought up his past struggles in other tournaments, arguing that consistency remains a concern. Yet others defended him, saying every player goes through rough patches and urging fans to back him rather than deride him online.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Ayub’s woes with the bat have become a talking point in Pakistan’s campaign, which has not yet gained momentum after mixed results in the group stage. As pressure rises for a win against Namibia to improve their standings, Pakistan will be hoping Ayub can rediscover his batting touch and silence the critics ahead of the next match.

