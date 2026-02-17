ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: 7 Teams Confirmed, Pakistan & USA Battle For Final Spot - Check Qualification Scenarios

Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? | X

Pakistan are yet to confirm their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stages and will aim to do so when they take the field on Wednesday. The Men in Green slipped to third in Group A, putting their qualification at risk. The 61-run loss damaged their net run-rate with USA boosting theirs with a dominant win over Namibia.

7 of the Super 8 teams are confirmed with only one spot left for either USA or Pakistan. India progressed from Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Zimbabwe and West Indies also made it through.

How can Pakistan qualify for the Super 8?

Despite the loss, Pakistan have four points to their name, which they got after registering two wins in their first two matches. If they win the match or the encounter gets abandoned due to rain, Salman Agha's side will be through to the next stage.

While a loss will eliminate them from the tournament, the USA, with a better net run rate, will proceed. Namibia are already out of contention, but this is an opportunity to bow out on a high against a Pakistan side low on confidence.

A loss to Pakistan will surely knock them out of the competition. They are level on points with USA who have played all their games. However, the Monank Patel-led side have a better net run-rate and Pakistan's defeat will ensure that their NRR remains inferior.

Incidentally, USA had qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 ahead of Pakistan. On that occasion, Pakistan had finished on 4 points with USA qualifying following a wash out of their game against Ireland. Should the Pakistan vs Namibia game get washed out, Salman Agha and Co will reach 5 points and qualify for the next round.