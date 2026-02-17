Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? Australia's Group Stage Exit In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sparks 2009 Memories

Can Pakistan Lift The Trophy Again? | X

Colombo, February 17: Australia's early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked fresh hope and excitement among the Pakistan cricket fans. The surprising result has reminded the supporters of a similar moment from the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 tournament, where Australia's early exit from the tournament was followed by Pakistan lifting their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Australia Knocked Out Of ICC T20 WC26

Australia's campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ended earlier than expected which can be considered as on of the major shockers of the tournament. Australia is known as one of the most strongest teams of cricket, however, their exit has surprised the fans and the cricketing experts alike.

Australia was placed in the Group B and was considered as the strongest team in the group. However, they lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka after which they been eliminated from the tournament.

The early exit of the Kangaroos came as a good news for the Pakistani fans as the development freshened the memories of 2009 World Cup where in the same scenarios, Pakistan managed to win the World Cup.

A Look Back At 2009 World Cup

In 2009 ICC T20 World Cup, Australia experienced what was then their worst performance in the tournament history. They lost both of their group matches and were eliminated in the first round without even a single win.

Australia's 2009 Match Results

Australia Vs West Indies - AUS Lost by 7 wickets. David Warner scored 63 runs, but the effort was not enough.

Australia Vs Sri Lanka - AUS Lost by 6 wickets. Mitchell Johnson's quick 28 runs helped, yet Australia still fell short.

That tournament marked the first time Australia failed to progress past the group stage of a T20 World Cup.

Pakistan's Historic Triumph In 2009

As Australia struggled, Pakistan enjoyed a dream run in the same tournament. Pakistan went on to win the championship after defeating Sri Lanka in the final at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 21, 2009.

The victory remains as one of the most celebrated achievements of the Pakistan Cricket Team and the fans still reminisce the team's performance at the highest level and pressure.

Unpredictable Nature

Cricket is one of the most unpredictable games in the world and anything can happen when things are not going as per plans. As Zimbabwe managed to handover Australia the biggest shocker or upset of the tournament, even Pakistan can be defeated by Namibia after which their progress to the Super 8 may not happen.